Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. Declares Quarterly DividendAUBURN, Alabama – Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUBN) recently announced the declaration of its quarterly dividend in a press release dated February 11, 2025.According to

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company offers checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

