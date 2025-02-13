AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hemington Wealth Management

Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 169.2% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $35,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $25.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $182.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.94 and a 52-week high of $25.38.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on T. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AT&T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.