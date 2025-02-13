ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 280,700 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the January 15th total of 526,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ATRenew Stock Performance

Shares of ATRenew stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.95. 511,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,061. The stock has a market cap of $718.20 million, a P/E ratio of -59.09, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.68. ATRenew has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $3.70.

Institutional Trading of ATRenew

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ATRenew by 1,718.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,896,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,463,000 after buying an additional 1,792,572 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in ATRenew during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in ATRenew by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,636,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 822,998 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ATRenew in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ATRenew by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,163,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after buying an additional 1,639,859 shares during the period. 19.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ATRenew

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

