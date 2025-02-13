Atb Cap Markets Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for TSE:IPC

International Petroleum Corp. (TSE:IPC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for International Petroleum in a report released on Tuesday, February 11th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for International Petroleum’s FY2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

International Petroleum Price Performance

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.