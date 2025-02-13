Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 827.3% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astoria US Quality Kings ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000.

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ROE traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.41. 98,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,437. The company has a market cap of $147.63 million, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.00. Astoria US Quality Kings ETF has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $32.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.78.

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Cuts Dividend

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (ROE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides long-term capital appreciation by investing in 100 high-quality US stocks in the large- and mid-cap space based on proprietary quantitative screens.

