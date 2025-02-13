ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Holdings Raised by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,654,921,000 after purchasing an additional 31,879 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,226,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,855,624,000 after buying an additional 70,776 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of ASML by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,788,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,239,421,000 after buying an additional 31,231 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 4.0% in the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 664,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,361,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 94,079.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 491,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,096,410,000 after acquiring an additional 491,096 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ASML. DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $937.00.

ASML Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ASML stock opened at $756.17 on Thursday. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $645.45 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $726.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $764.28. The company has a market cap of $297.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $1.5855 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.