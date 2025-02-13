ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.05%.

ASE Technology stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,601,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,319,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89. ASE Technology has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $12.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

