ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.05%.
ASE Technology Price Performance
ASE Technology stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,601,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,319,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89. ASE Technology has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $12.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94.
About ASE Technology
