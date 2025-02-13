Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Posts Earnings Results

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.64, Zacks reports.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ ASND opened at $126.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.22. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $111.09 and a 52 week high of $161.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASND shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.57.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

