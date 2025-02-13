Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Trading Up 18.8% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Free Report) were up 18.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 165,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 81,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.14.

About Argentina Lithium & Energy

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in the Americas and Argentina. It primarily explores for lithium. The company was formerly known as Iron South Mining Corp. and changed its name to Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

