Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Stock Price Up 31.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Free Report) rose 31.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 398,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 338% from the average daily volume of 91,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Argentina Lithium & Energy Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$12.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24.
About Argentina Lithium & Energy
Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in the Americas and Argentina. It primarily explores for lithium. The company was formerly known as Iron South Mining Corp. and changed its name to Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.
