Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Trading Down 33.3% – Time to Sell?

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 33.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 1,469,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 679% from the average session volume of 188,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Arctic Star Exploration Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of C$3.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.01.

About Arctic Star Exploration

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. It primarily explores for diamond. The company’s flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

