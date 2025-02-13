Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Shares Down 33.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report) traded down 33.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 1,469,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 679% from the average session volume of 188,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Arctic Star Exploration Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$3.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.56.
Arctic Star Exploration Company Profile
Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. It primarily explores for diamond. The company’s flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.
