Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stake Lowered by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 60.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,555 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 188.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $88.26 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $83.12 and a 12-month high of $116.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.89 and its 200-day moving average is $101.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 33.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.