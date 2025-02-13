Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 301,200 shares, a decline of 65.6% from the January 15th total of 875,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 81.4 days.

Shares of EMBVF stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.27. The company had a trading volume of 766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.01. Arca Continental has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $11.59.

Arca Continental, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic beverages in Mexico, Peru, the United States, Argentina, and Ecuador. It operates through Beverages and Other segments. The company's products include soft drinks, milk whole/light/flavored, fruit/soy, and energy/sports drinks; water; tea; sugar/candies; coffee; ice cream snow/cones; yogurt/cream cheese; potato, plantain, and tortilla chips; corn puffs, popcorn, pork rinds, peanuts/seeds, sauces/dips, and baked goods; and other carbonated and non-carbonated, and dairy beverages.

