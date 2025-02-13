APF coin (APFC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $59.57 Million

APF coin (APFC) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One APF coin token can now be bought for $1.05 or 0.00001093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, APF coin has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. APF coin has a total market capitalization of $59.57 million and $2.16 million worth of APF coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get APF coin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95,874.86 or 0.99986408 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95,254.70 or 0.99339655 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About APF coin

APF coin’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,821,261 tokens. APF coin’s official Twitter account is @apf_digital. The official website for APF coin is apfdigitalagrifund.com/en.

APF coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APF coin (APFC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. APF coin has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 120,251,823.75048729 in circulation. The last known price of APF coin is 1.04209917 USD and is down -2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $2,106,089.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apfdigitalagrifund.com/en/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APF coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APF coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APF coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APF coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APF coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.