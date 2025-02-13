Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09), Zacks reports. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HOUS traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.64. 1,386,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Anywhere Real Estate has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $404.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

About Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

Further Reading

