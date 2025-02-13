Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Short Interest Down 86.8% in January

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 86.8% from the January 15th total of 65,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Antibe Therapeutics Price Performance

ATBPF remained flat at $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday. Antibe Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.51.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's pipeline includes therapies that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal (GI) ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

