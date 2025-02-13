Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Short Interest Down 86.8% in January

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 86.8% from the January 15th total of 65,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Antibe Therapeutics Price Performance
ATBPF remained flat at $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday. Antibe Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.51.
About Antibe Therapeutics
