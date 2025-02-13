Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 66.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Anterix Stock Performance

Shares of ATEX traded up $4.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.17. The stock had a trading volume of 106,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,045. Anterix has a 12-month low of $27.37 and a 12-month high of $42.41. The firm has a market cap of $747.87 million, a P/E ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.93.

Insider Activity

In other Anterix news, Director Leslie B. Daniels acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.75 per share, with a total value of $65,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Fleischhauer bought 3,500 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.19 per share, for a total transaction of $119,665.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,665. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Anterix

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 76.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 250,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,451,000 after buying an additional 108,683 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Anterix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,405,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Anterix by 78.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 128,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 56,559 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anterix by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,034,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,743,000 after purchasing an additional 34,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Anterix by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 30,860 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

