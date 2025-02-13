Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Polaris (PII)

Polaris (NYSE: PII) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/3/2025 – Polaris had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $67.00 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/30/2025 – Polaris had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $69.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2025 – Polaris had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $54.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2025 – Polaris had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $57.00 to $53.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/29/2025 – Polaris had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $50.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2025 – Polaris had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/24/2025 – Polaris had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $76.00 to $57.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/23/2025 – Polaris had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $73.00 to $57.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/21/2025 – Polaris had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $81.00.

1/17/2025 – Polaris had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $84.00 to $69.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2025 – Polaris was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/8/2025 – Polaris was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating.

1/7/2025 – Polaris had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $76.00 to $60.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/30/2024 – Polaris had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $84.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/30/2024 – Polaris was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Polaris Stock Performance

PII traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $44.73. 534,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,686. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.79. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $100.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.50.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Polaris had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 1.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Polaris’s payout ratio is 134.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PII. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris by 67.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Polaris by 11.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris by 3.9% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Polaris by 2,431.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Polaris during the third quarter worth $366,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

