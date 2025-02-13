Analysts Issue Forecasts for TSE:WDO Q4 Earnings

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Free Report) – Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines in a report released on Tuesday, February 11th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst P. Ker forecasts that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Wesdome Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Securities raised Wesdome Gold Mines to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.29.

Shares of WDO opened at C$14.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.49. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$8.57 and a 1 year high of C$15.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.99.

In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Director Anthea Ingrid Bath bought 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,277.50. Also, Senior Officer Rajbir Gill bought 2,213 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,781.45. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

