Analysts Issue Forecasts for MAG Silver FY2024 Earnings

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for MAG Silver in a report issued on Monday, February 10th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.11. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s FY2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.02.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MAG. Panmure Gordon lifted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.40 to C$27.10 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of MAG Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.45.

MAG Silver Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of TSE MAG opened at C$24.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.41. MAG Silver has a one year low of C$11.15 and a one year high of C$25.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 28.03 and a quick ratio of 25.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at MAG Silver

In other MAG Silver news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 50,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.87, for a total transaction of C$1,094,099.92. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp is a Canadian mining company. It is focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district-scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset are the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed in a JV partnership with Fresnillo Plc (56%).

Featured Stories

