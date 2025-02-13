Analysts Issue Forecasts for MAG Silver FY2024 Earnings

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for MAG Silver in a report issued on Monday, February 10th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.11. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s FY2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS.
MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.02.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on MAG Silver
MAG Silver Stock Up 4.8 %
Shares of TSE MAG opened at C$24.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.41. MAG Silver has a one year low of C$11.15 and a one year high of C$25.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 28.03 and a quick ratio of 25.31.
Insider Buying and Selling at MAG Silver
In other MAG Silver news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 50,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.87, for a total transaction of C$1,094,099.92. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
About MAG Silver
MAG Silver Corp is a Canadian mining company. It is focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district-scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset are the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed in a JV partnership with Fresnillo Plc (56%).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MAG Silver
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Will Eli Lilly Stock Keep Climbing? Q2 Trial Results Are Crucial
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Double-Digit Gains Ahead? These 2 Cybersecurity Stocks Look Ready
- About the Markup Calculator
- Will Falling Bond Yields Send These 2 Small Caps Soaring?
Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.