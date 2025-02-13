Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Holdings Increased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,981,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,716 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up approximately 1.4% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 1.00% of Analog Devices worth $1,058,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 116,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,890,000 after buying an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.7% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,894,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $666,137,000 after acquiring an additional 180,870 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.83, for a total transaction of $2,158,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,744,590.89. This represents a 31.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $205.13 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.57 and a 52-week high of $244.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.77 billion, a PE ratio of 62.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.98.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 111.85%.

ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.70.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

