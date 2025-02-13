Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 18,322 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Amphenol by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 98,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 25,007 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 268,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,477,000 after purchasing an additional 90,450 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP raised its position in Amphenol by 315.1% during the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 294,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,209,000 after buying an additional 223,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,966,000 after buying an additional 19,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on APH shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.68.

Shares of APH opened at $69.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $79.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

