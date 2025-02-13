American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,247 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. American Express comprises about 1.4% of G&S Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 17.7% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in American Express by 4.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 161,031 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,672,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in American Express by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 408,679 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $110,834,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In related news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 15,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.94, for a total value of $4,765,295.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,492,492.04. This trade represents a 38.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 9,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.17, for a total value of $3,027,327.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,308,795. This represents a 41.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,664 shares of company stock valued at $9,613,503 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on American Express from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on American Express from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on American Express

American Express Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AXP stock opened at $306.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $306.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. American Express has a 12 month low of $207.61 and a 12 month high of $326.27. The company has a market cap of $215.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.04. American Express had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 32.65%. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. American Express’s payout ratio is 19.99%.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.