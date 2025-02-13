American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24, Zacks reports. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 13.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. American Electric Power updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.750-5.950 EPS.
Shares of AEP traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,385,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,474. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $78.07 and a 1-year high of $105.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.90.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.55%.
American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.
