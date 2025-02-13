American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24, Zacks reports. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 13.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. American Electric Power updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.750-5.950 EPS.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,385,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,474. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $78.07 and a 1-year high of $105.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.90.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank lowered American Electric Power from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (down from $109.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.