Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 76.4% from the January 15th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Alvopetro Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of ALVOF stock opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $127.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average is $3.59. Alvopetro Energy has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $4.98.

Alvopetro Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Alvopetro Energy’s payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. operates as an independent upstream and midstream operator. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. The company holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

