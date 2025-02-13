Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Trading Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $52.40 and last traded at $53.04. Approximately 1,387,293 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 7,192,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.34.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.29.

The firm has a market cap of $90.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.55.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. Research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 37,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 531,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,128,000 after acquiring an additional 24,039 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 18,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 29,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

