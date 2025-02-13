Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 99,052 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 99,052 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.18% of Axon Enterprise worth $82,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth $120,553,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $871,860,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,175,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,661,000 after acquiring an additional 127,769 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 328.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,354,000 after acquiring an additional 111,405 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,304 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.79, for a total transaction of $1,508,636.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,168,016.18. This trade represents a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 1,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.43, for a total transaction of $829,377.13. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 181,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,852,877.56. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,711 shares of company stock valued at $5,631,561. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $665.08 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.68 and a twelve month high of $698.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.86, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $623.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $502.57.

AXON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $500.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Northland Securities raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $610.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.15.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

