Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 32,514 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655,420 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 32,514 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SEA worth $68,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 20,902,378 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,971,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517,559 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 3,033.0% in the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,098,003 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $222,598,000 after buying an additional 2,031,038 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of SEA by 1,673.2% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,243,888 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $131,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,738 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in SEA by 1.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 404,096 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $38,098,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in SEA by 2,163.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 74,505 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 71,214 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SE opened at $130.58 on Thursday. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $41.60 and a fifty-two week high of $130.65. The firm has a market cap of $74.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 870.53 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.62.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. SEA had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of SEA from $69.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Phillip Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Benchmark upped their target price on SEA from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Dbs Bank upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.21.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

