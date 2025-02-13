Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $115.34 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 772,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109,208 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.13% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $115,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,470.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ICE. UBS Group upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $166.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $95.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.34 and a 12-month high of $169.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 37.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.08, for a total transaction of $149,056.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,977,088.16. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 10,580 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $1,761,252.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,661,008.24. This represents a 32.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,358 shares of company stock valued at $5,535,650. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

