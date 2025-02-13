Aljian Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Aljian Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 114.6% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth $177,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 30,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

Shares of BROS opened at $64.77 on Thursday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $68.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 223.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BROS shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays upgraded Dutch Bros from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Dutch Bros from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.36.

About Dutch Bros

(Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

