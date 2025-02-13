Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Bought by Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $50.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $53.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This is an increase from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous dividend of $0.94.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

