Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12, Zacks reports. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABNB traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.04. The company had a trading volume of 11,231,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,293,245. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.90 and a 200-day moving average of $129.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $110.38 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The company has a market cap of $89.42 billion, a PE ratio of 49.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,559,597. This trade represents a 2.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.58, for a total value of $90,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 181,914 shares in the company, valued at $23,572,416.12. This trade represents a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,417,704 shares of company stock valued at $187,654,829. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

