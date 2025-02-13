Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.44, Zacks reports. Air Lease had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 8.92%.

Air Lease Stock Performance

NYSE:AL traded up $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $46.36. 727,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.59. Air Lease has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $52.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.25.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AL. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Air Lease from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Air Lease

Air Lease Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.