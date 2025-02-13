AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Completes Direct Offering and Private Placement – $13.5 Million Expected Raise

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) recently disclosed a significant financial transaction in a filing with the SEC Form 8-K. On February 10, 2025, Dominari Holdings Inc. (the “Company” or “Dominari”) arranged securities purchase agreements aimed at raising approximately $13.5 million. This financing round comprised the sale of 1,439,467 registered shares of common stock, along with unregistered Series A and Series B warrants to purchase corresponding shares, collectively known as the “Warrants,” all at a price of $3.47 per share.

The offering entailed a direct sale to accredited investors under the RD Purchase Agreement and a concurrent private placement under the PIPE Purchase Agreement. Alongside external investors, certain officers, directors, employees, and advisory board members of the Company participated in the offerings on the same terms. The proceeds are slated for general corporate purposes, working capital, and the payment of a special cash dividend.

Notably, the registered shares under the RD Purchase Agreement are issued pursuant to a pre-existing shelf registration statement, while the unregistered shares and Warrants are disclosed under private placement exemptions. The Company plans to enable trading of the unregistered shares and Warrants through future registration statements as per its agreement.

Additionally, the Company engaged key advisory board members through Advisory Agreements, including the issuance of 850,000 unregistered shares. This strategic move aims to enhance its advisory team’s composition and expertise for a defined term.

The Company also formalized Performance Awards for its top executives, granting nonqualified stock options to acquire 5,000,000 shares of Common Stock, subject to shareholder approval and registration.

On February 11, 2025, AIkido Pharma made two major announcements in press releases. The Company formally declared a special cash dividend of $4 million to its shareholders. Furthermore, the Company expanded its advisory board with the appointment of Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, augmenting its focus on data center and AI investment opportunities.

Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, renowned business leaders, joined Dominari Holdings Inc.’s Board of Advisors to provide strategic guidance on advancing AI investments and Data Center initiatives. These appointments signify Dominari’s commitment to leveraging experts in emerging technologies for long-term growth and value creation.

The Company underlines the importance of capitalizing on AI advancements within the rapidly evolving business landscape. Domaining AI assets with professional inputs is a primary strategy for navigating these transformative technologies, as highlighted by the advisors’ expertise.

AIkido Pharma’s endeavors to bolster shareholder value through AI investments and strategic partnerships align with a broader vision for growth and innovation in the technology sector.

The Company concludes its filing with the SEC by listing various included exhibits, providing further insight into the detailed terms and conditions of the transactions and agreements outlined in the report.

The details provided in the filing offer a clear view of AIkido Pharma’s recent financial activities and strategic maneuvers to enhance shareholder value while leveraging the expertise of industry professionals and leaders in emerging technologies.

AIkido Pharma Company Profile

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

