AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.23

AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 13th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.
AGL Energy Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.07.
About AGL Energy
