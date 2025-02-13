AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Sells 144 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,066,000 after purchasing an additional 41,812 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 882,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,048,000 after buying an additional 12,668 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 666,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,357,000 after buying an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 425,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,540,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,357,000 after buying an additional 60,576 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $126.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.24. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $108.67 and a 52-week high of $136.42. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
