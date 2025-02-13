AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Buys 738 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JEPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,389,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,380,000 after buying an additional 3,536,406 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4,498.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,301,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,452 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,202,000. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 748.5% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,971,000 after purchasing an additional 711,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,284,000.

Shares of JEPI opened at $59.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.71. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $60.88.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

