Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,058 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. MFG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,411,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,859,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,432,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,866 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 73,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 5,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Hsbc Global Res lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $158.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.70.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $111.72 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.50 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $181.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.31.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,834,266.92. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

