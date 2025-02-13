Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,656,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,584,515,000 after buying an additional 177,700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,797,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $787,186,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $858,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,513,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,243,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,597,337,000 after purchasing an additional 441,924 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $111.72 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.50 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.04 billion, a PE ratio of 112.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $508,834,266.92. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AMD. Bank of America reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.70.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

