Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Philip Guido Acquires 4,645 Shares

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.6 %
AMD stock opened at $111.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.31. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.50 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.78.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. DZ Bank cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.70.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
