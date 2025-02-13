Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Philip Guido Acquires 4,645 Shares

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.6 %

AMD stock opened at $111.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.31. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.50 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Effects LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 13,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. DZ Bank cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.