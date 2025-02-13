Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,144 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Adobe by 226.7% in the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $462.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $201.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $451.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $497.93. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $403.75 and a 12-month high of $610.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $625.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $573.00.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total value of $403,172.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,687,063.84. The trade was a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $333,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at $18,110,950. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

