Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,703 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.0% of AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Adobe by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,889 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.6% during the third quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 415 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners raised its holdings in Adobe by 6.0% during the third quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 387 shares of the software company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $145,567.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,203.55. This trade represents a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total transaction of $403,172.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,687,063.84. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $462.76 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $403.75 and a 12 month high of $610.33. The company has a market cap of $201.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $451.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $497.93.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Adobe from $640.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.00.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

