Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (JEQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on March 31st

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 21.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Abrdn Japan Equity Fund alerts:

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

JEQ opened at $5.86 on Thursday. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $6.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.91.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Japan Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.