Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 21st

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Price Performance
Shares of AGD opened at $10.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.17. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $10.68.
About Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Digital Turbine Roars Back—What’s Driving the Ad Tech Surge?
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 6 Stocks Poised to Benefit From a Trade War in Unexpected Ways
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.