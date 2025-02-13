Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 21st

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

Shares of AGD opened at $10.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.17. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $10.68.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

