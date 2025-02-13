ABCMETA Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $12,241.30 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $12,241.30 and approximately $0.23 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00003825 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00024086 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00004539 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000363 BTC.

XYO (XYO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

META is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000012 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.