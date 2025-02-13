7,400 Shares in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Bought by Kentucky Trust Co

Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the third quarter worth $38,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the third quarter worth $82,000. 7.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Gabelli Equity Trust stock opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.49. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $5.85.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

