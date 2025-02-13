5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

5E Advanced Materials stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.30. 306,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,201. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.57. 5E Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $2.48.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

5E Advanced Materials Company Profile



5E Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in the Mojave Desert region in eastern San Bernardino County, California.

