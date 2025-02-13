58,808 Shares in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI) Purchased by Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC

Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 58,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,000. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF makes up 2.5% of Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 433,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,938,000 after purchasing an additional 109,728 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 175.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 260,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,777,000 after acquiring an additional 165,615 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $620,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 455,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,117,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JSI opened at $51.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.22. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF has a one year low of $50.91 and a one year high of $53.06.

About Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF

The Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (JSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to the US securitized market. The fund invests predominantly in investment grade securities. JSI was launched on Nov 8, 2023 and is issued by Janus Henderson.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.