555 Shares in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Purchased by Kentucky Trust Co

Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 555 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,209,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Solar by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,446 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in First Solar by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 595,267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $104,910,000 after acquiring an additional 49,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in First Solar by 41,342.9% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,901 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Down 1.9 %

FSLR stock opened at $158.61 on Thursday. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.70 and a 52 week high of $306.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.46 and a 200 day moving average of $202.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $275.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down from $286.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.38.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

